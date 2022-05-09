Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Acquires $46,800.00 in Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares in the company, valued at $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AIRC traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 953,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,592. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 99.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at $72,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

About Apartment Income REIT (Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.