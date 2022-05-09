Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aperam from €66.00 ($69.47) to €57.00 ($60.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APEMY remained flat at $$37.37 during trading on Wednesday. 218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $65.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.40.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aperam will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

