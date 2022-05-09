APIX (APIX) Market Cap Achieves $3.04 Million

APIX (APIX) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, APIX has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market cap of $3.04 million and $1.78 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.43 or 1.00164518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00104103 BTC.

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

