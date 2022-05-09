Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APO traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,128,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,568. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $49.22 and a 1-year high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

