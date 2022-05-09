Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,568. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.