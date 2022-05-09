Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

APO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.72.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.85. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $49.64 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

