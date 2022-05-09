Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 182.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS APLD opened at $3.54 on Monday. Applied Blockchain has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

