Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT traded down $6.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.36. The stock had a trading volume of 238,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,494,135. The firm has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

Applied Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.