Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,477 shares of company stock worth $23,831,476 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $88.29 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

