Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ARQT traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,154. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $997.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARQT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider David W. Osborne sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $44,862.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,616.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 554,267 shares of company stock valued at $11,441,366 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,504,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,313,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,471,000 after buying an additional 117,938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 100,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,235,000 after buying an additional 81,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

