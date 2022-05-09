ARMOR Price Reaches $0.0146 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $30,307.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00158321 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00594015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00035716 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,112.53 or 1.99875651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

