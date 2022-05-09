Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.69

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.69 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 4277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

ARVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.05.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 29.34% and a negative net margin of 326.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

