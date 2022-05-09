Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.22

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.66, with a volume of 10102 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.90.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $122,926.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $36,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,565,000 and sold 38,026 shares valued at $1,871,164. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Asana by 265.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Asana by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Asana by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

