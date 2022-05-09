Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AINC stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.74. Ashford has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.34.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

