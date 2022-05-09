Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.20

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 67927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale cut shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,367.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

