AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $94.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68.

AstroNova ( NASDAQ:ALOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AstroNova had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 8,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

