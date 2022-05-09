Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.58% of Atkore worth $28,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Atkore by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total value of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,408. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ATKR shares. StockNews.com raised Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $3.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,674. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

