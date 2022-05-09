Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $115,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $195.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $193.61 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.52 and its 200 day moving average is $328.59.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.87 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.89.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

