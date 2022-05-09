Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANZBY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Australia and New Zealand Banking Group alerts:

ANZBY traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,600. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.