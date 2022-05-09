Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 720 ($8.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.31) to GBX 715 ($8.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.74).

AUTO opened at GBX 579.40 ($7.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 668.26. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.54.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

