Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Posted by on May 9th, 2022

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.06) to GBX 720 ($8.99) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 601 ($7.51) to GBX 586 ($7.32) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.31) to GBX 715 ($8.93) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 699.56 ($8.74).

AUTO opened at GBX 579.40 ($7.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 643.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 668.26. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of GBX 538 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £5.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.54.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.