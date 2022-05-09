Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 468 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.85.

ADSK stock opened at $193.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.19 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.