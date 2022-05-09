Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.66

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 410465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.