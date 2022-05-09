Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.66

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 410465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.
The company has a market capitalization of $513.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 234,645 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 126,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49,395 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
