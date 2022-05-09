AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.48

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 2222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
