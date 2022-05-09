AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives GBX 3,730 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,730 ($46.60).

AVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,750 ($46.85) to GBX 3,600 ($44.97) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($44.35) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of AVEVA Group stock traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,129.50 ($26.60). 364,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,889. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,800 ($22.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,242 ($52.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,419.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,892.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

