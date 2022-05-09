Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.40-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $430.00 million-$450.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.04 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.19-$0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.96. 46,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $636,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

