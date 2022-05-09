aWSB 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26,795.00 (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last week, aWSB has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aWSB coin can currently be bought for $20.78 or 0.00065250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aWSB has a market cap of $127,008.61 and $26,795.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014454 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00170888 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.62 or 0.00579794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036019 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,073.67 or 1.94944162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

Buying and Selling aWSB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aWSB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aWSB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aWSB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

