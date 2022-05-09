AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €30.50 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.11) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on AXA in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($35.79) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($30.53) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.60 ($29.05) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of CS opened at €22.80 ($23.99) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €25.44 and its 200 day moving average is €25.96. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.29) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.15).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.