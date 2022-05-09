Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Issues Earnings Results

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Azenta updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.09-$0.17 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.09-0.17 EPS.

Shares of AZTA stock traded down $6.48 on Monday, reaching $64.69. 848,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.66. Azenta has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $124.79.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. B. Riley started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

