B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,892 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $83.02. The stock had a trading volume of 198,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,883. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.67. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.67 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

