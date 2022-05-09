B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 203,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,201. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.15.

