B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,015,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after buying an additional 77,596 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,051,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,496,000 after acquiring an additional 58,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.53. 492,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,034,730. The firm has a market cap of $279.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 692,543 shares of company stock worth $44,155,103 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

