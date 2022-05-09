B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Lightwave Logic worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lightwave Logic in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.02. The stock had a trading volume of 943,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,640. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.18.

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.