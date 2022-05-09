B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $5.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.15. The company had a trading volume of 264,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $203.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

