B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,972,000 after buying an additional 430,970 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $1,599,368,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after acquiring an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069,443 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB traded down $11.10 on Monday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 296,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,382. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.40.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.82.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,858,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.