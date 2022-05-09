B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 23,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

ET traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 894,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,878,135. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.93.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

