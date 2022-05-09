B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Sysco by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 747,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Sysco by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sysco by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 393,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,855,000 after acquiring an additional 232,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 328,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock valued at $20,465,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYY. CL King began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

SYY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.68. 72,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

