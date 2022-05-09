B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,927 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 195,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 50,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,781,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after purchasing an additional 129,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHYS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 70,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

