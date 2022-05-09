B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE D traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 55,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,275. The firm has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

