Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.16% of Badger Meter worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMI traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.29. The stock had a trading volume of 609 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.40 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMI shares. Maxim Group raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

