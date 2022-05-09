Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.
Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.