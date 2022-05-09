Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.25

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKKT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

