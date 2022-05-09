Balancer Price Tops $11.76 (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Balancer coin can now be bought for $11.76 or 0.00036502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a market cap of $81.66 million and approximately $40.74 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,199.81 or 0.99939835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00100285 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

BAL is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

