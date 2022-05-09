Bank of America Downgrades Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

SFM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of SFM opened at $23.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 64,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $2,093,696.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,885,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 270,002 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.