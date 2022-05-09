Barclays Boosts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 355

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 440 ($5.50) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 505 ($6.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Network International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 446.67 ($5.58).

Get Network International alerts:

NETW stock opened at GBX 236.20 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 267.88. The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. Network International has a 1 year low of GBX 152.90 ($1.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 415.10 ($5.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In related news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £32,100 ($40,099.94).

Network International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.