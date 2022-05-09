Barclays Cuts Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Price Target to $1.00

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 29.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.09 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Endo International by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 263,322 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Endo International by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

