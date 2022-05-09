Barings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 97.2% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $383.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $402.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

