Barings LLC Sells 142 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Barings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $209.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.64.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.