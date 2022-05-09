Barings LLC Sells 259 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Barings LLC lessened its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 21,190 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,295 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,044 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $467,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.18.

Shares of ROST opened at $96.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.44 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

