Barings LLC Sells 4,715 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Barings LLC cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.08.

Lincoln National stock opened at $57.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.12.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.16). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

