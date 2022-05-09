Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 650524 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

In related news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 5,641,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total value of C$451,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 871,075 shares in the company, valued at C$69,686.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

