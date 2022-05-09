BENQI Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.41 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, BENQI has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BENQI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. BENQI has a market cap of $7.91 million and $10.41 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BENQI alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded down 92.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00021766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $58.09 or 0.00180298 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00578039 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035670 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,344.71 or 1.93501747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

BENQI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BENQI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BENQI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.